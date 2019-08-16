WHY DON'T WE GREAT ALLENTOWN FAIR SWEEPSTAKES

ENTER TO WIN two tickets to Why Don't We at The Great Allentown Fair on Saturday, August 31, 2019.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 5AM EST on 8/16/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 8/24/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 8/16/19. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip. me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 8/24/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, WHY DON'T WE GREAT ALLENTOWN FAIR SWEEPSTAKES, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18105. (1) one winner: (2) two tickets to Why Don't We at the Great Allentown Fair on Saturday, August 31, 2019. (ARV $118.00), total of all prizes: $118.00. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18105, The Great Allentown Fair, 302 N .17th St., Allentown, PA 18104.

