TOBY KEITH GREAT ALLENTOWN FAIR SWEEPSTAKES

SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 | THE GREAT ALLENTOWN FAIR

Enter for a chance to win 2 tickets to Toby Keith Country Comes To Town Tour at The Great Allentown Fair on Thursday, September 3, 2020.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12AM EST on 12/10/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 12/24/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 12/10/19. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 12/24/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, Toby Keith at The Great Allentown Fair Sweepstakes, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101. Limit 1 entry per person per sweepstakes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (1) Winner: Two tickets to Toby Keith concert at The Great Allentown Fair, Thursday, September 3, 2020. ARV: $178.00. Total of all prizes: $178.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 and The Great Allentown Fair, 302 N. 17th Street,Allentown, PA. 18104.

