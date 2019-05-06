PENNSYLVANIA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL ROBIN HOOD COLORING CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.Contest runs from 5:00AM EST on Monday, May 6, 2019 and ends at 11:59PM EST on Monday, May 20, 2019. Contest open to legal U.S. residents residing within 50 miles of The Morning Call office who are 13 years of age or younger as of the date of entry. Entry profile info of entrants 13 years or under must be the info of a parent or legal guardian. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 3 ways to get coloring sheet: 1) The Morning Call ad on 5/6/19, 2) MCVIP members can print coloring sheet out at www.mcvip.me, 3) Pick up coloring sheet at The Morning Call front desk located at 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown PA 18105. To enter: Color the The Adventures of Robin Hood & Maid Marian image in a fun & creative design, fill out entry form found at bottom of coloring page & mail to: The Morning Call, ATTN: MCVIP The Adventures of Robin Hood & Maid Marian Coloring Contest, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18105. PLEASE NOTE, YOU CANNOT ENTER VIA THE INTERNET. Entries must be received by 5/20/2019. Sponsors will choose (1) Grand Prize Winner: 10 tickets to The Adventures of Robin Hood & Maid Marian at PA Shakespeare Festival May 31 - August 3 Schubert Theatre ARV: $170.00. Total of all prizes: $170.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18105, St. Luke’s University Health Network, located at 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015, and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, located on the campus of DeSales University at 2755 Station Ave, Center Valley, PA 18034.