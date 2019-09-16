TICKET DISCOUNT: PAW Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue!

SEPTEMBER 21 & 22 | PPL CENTER Use promo code MCALL for 25% off discount on tickets

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” takes center stage at the PPL Center

Join your favorite pups for a heroic musical adventure September 21 & 22

Are you pup-pared?

Children and their families have two chances to see their favorite pup packs patrol the PPL Center when PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” comes to town for *five shows September 21 and 22. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are bringing an action-packed, music-filled production to the Valley, complete with theatrical scenery, high-tech video wall, a special interactive video experience, and authentic PAW Patrol environments.

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. It’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Using their unique skills and teamwork, everyone’s favorite pups – Ryder, Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest – show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” The show shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Kids can immerse themselves in authentic locations from the TV series, including Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s Farm and Jake’s Mountain. Families can participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway, and more!

Don’t have your tickets yet? You’re in luck! Tickets start at just $19 and are available at the QNB Box Office, PPLCenter.com, or by phone at 610-347-TIXX. Very Important Pup Packages, with feature premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters are available, starting at $99.

For more information or to join the Tail Mail mailing list for exclusive offers, visit pawpatrollive.com. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @pawpatrollive and the hashtag #pawpatrollive.

*Show times are Saturday, September 21 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.