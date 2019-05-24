NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12AM EST on 5/24/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 6/6/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 5/24/19. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 6/6/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, Be Our Guest at a Lehigh Valley Ironpigs Home Game Sweepstakes 6/15/19, 101 North Sixth Street, Allentown, PA 18101. Limit 1 entry per person per sweepstakes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (25) Winners: two tickets to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs home game on Saturday, June 15, 2019 plus two $10 vouchers. ARV: $42.00. Total of all prizes: $1,050.00. Official rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 and IronPigs, 1050 IronPigs Way, Allentown, PA 18109.

For Official Rules, click here .