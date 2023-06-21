FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY STAR OF THE DAY EVENT PRODUCTIONS SWEEPSTAKES

Jun 21 - 23 | Salisbury High School

Enter to win 4 tickets to Freaky Friday The Musical presented by Star of the Day Event Productions for the Friday, June 21, 2019 performance


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12AM EST on 6/6/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 6/16/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 6/6/19. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 6/16/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, Freaky Friday The Musical presented by Star of the Day Event Productions Sweepstakes, 101 North Sixth Street, Allentown, PA 18101. Limit 1 entry per person per sweepstakes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (1) Winner: 4 tickets to Freaky Friday The Musical presented by Star of the Day Event Productions for the Friday, June 21, 2019 performance. ARV: $72.00. Total of all prizes: $72.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 and Star of the Day Event Productions, 139 N 4th St, Emmaus, PA 18049.

