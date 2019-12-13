NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12AM EST on 12/13/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 12/15/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 12/13/19. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 12/15/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, Christmas Carol 1944 Civic Theatre of Allentown Sweepstakes, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101. Limit 1 entry per person per sweepstakes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (1) Winner: 4 tickets to any (1) performance of Christmas Carol 1944 running Friday, December 6, 2019 through Saturday, December 21, 2019. ARV: $200.00. Total of all prizes: $200.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 and Civic Theatre of Allentown, 527 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104..

For Official Rules, click here .