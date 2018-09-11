THE MORNING CALL LEHIGH VALLEY WINTER GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES


Enter for a chance to win a Lehigh Valley Winter Getaway - Experience the Lehigh Valley in the Wintertime.

  • THREE NIGHT STAY at HOMEWOOD SUITES BY HILTON, CENTER VALLEY, PA THURS., DECEMBER 6 THROUGH SUN., DECEMBER 9, 2018
  • FOUR TICKETS to WINTER LIGHT SPECTACULAR at LEHIGH VALLEY ZOO presented by CHRISTMAS DÉCOR
  • $100 GIFT CARD to HELLERTOWN CROSSROADS HOTEL FOUR TICKETS
  • FOUR TICKETS to PPL CENTER, ALLENTOWN for the LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS HOME GAME against HERSHEY BEARS FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 5AM EST on 11/9/18 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 11/25/18. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 11/9/18. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) send a postcard (received by 11/25/18) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: WINTER GETAWAY SWEEPSTAKES, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18101. One winner receives a three-night stay at Homewood Suites by Hilton, Center Valley, PA 18034 valid from Thursday, December 6 through Sunday, December 9, 2018. (ARV $384.00), $100 Giftcard to Hellertown Crossroads Restaurant (ARV $100.00), family four-pack to Lehigh Valley Zoo Winter Lights Spectacular (ARV $46.00), and a family four-pack to The Lehigh Valley Phantoms against the Hershey Bears hockey game on Friday, December 7, 2018 (ARV $120.00). Total ARV of all prizes: $650.00.

For Official Rules, click here .

