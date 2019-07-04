FUN HOME AT CIVIC THEATRE OF ALLENTOWN SWEEPSTAKES


Enter to win 4 tickets to any (1) performance of Fun Home from Wednesday, May 3, 2019 through Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Civic Theatre of Allentown


You must Sign In or Sign Up to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 12AM EST on 4/7/19 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 4/28/19. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of The Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 4/719. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 4/28/19) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, Fun Home performance at The Civic Theatre Sweepstakes, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101. Limit 1 entry per person per sweepstakes. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (1) Winner: 4 tickets to any (1) performance of Fun Home from Wednesday, May 3, 2019 through Sunday, May 19, 2019. ARV: $136.00. Total of all prizes: $136.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18101 and Civic Theatre of Allentown, 527 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104.

For Official Rules, click here .

Total votes: 1