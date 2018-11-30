NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 5AM EST on 11/30/18 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 12/16/18. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 11/30/18. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 12/16/18) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, DOWNTOWN EASTON GIFT CARD SWEEPSTAKES, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18105. (50) winners: (1) $10 Downtown Easton Gift Card that needs to be used by 4/30/19. (ARV $10.00), total of all prizes: $500.00. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N. 6th Street, Allentown, PA 18105, Easton Main Street Initiative, 35 S 3rd Street, Easton, PA 18042.

