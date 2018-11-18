NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes runs from 5AM EST on 11/18/18 and ends at 11:59PM EST on 11/24/18. Sweepstakes open to legal U.S. residents residing w/in 50 miles of Morning Call office in Allentown who are 18 & older as of 11/18/18. Void where prohibited & outside above-described area. 2 ways to enter: 1) MCVIP members can complete form at www.mcvip.me or 2) if you are not a Morning Call VIP member, send postcard sized entry (received by 11/24/18) with your name, address, phone, email address, gender & DOB to The Morning Call, Attn: MC VIP, A Christmas Carol at The Civic Theatre of Allentown Sweepstakes, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18105. Limit 1 entry per person. Odds depend on number of eligible entries. (1) Winner: 4 tickets to A Christmas Carol at The Civic Theatre of Allentown. ARV: $140.00. Total of all prizes: $140.00. Official Rules at www.mcvip.me. Sponsors: The Morning Call, 101 N 6th St, Allentown, PA 18105 and The Civic Theatre of Allentown, 527 N 19th St, Allentown, PA 18104.

For Official Rules, click here .